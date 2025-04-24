Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / SBI Life Q4 results: Net profit flat at ₹813 cr, net premium income down 5%

SBI Life Q4 results: Net profit flat at ₹813 cr, net premium income down 5%

The net premium income of the life insurer slipped by 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹23,860.71 crore in the reporting quarter

Q4, Q4 results

The solvency ratio of SBI Life was flat at 1.96 per cent compared to Q4 FY24. Photo: Shutterstock

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SBI Life Insurance’s net profit growth for the January–March quarter was flat at ₹813.51 crore as compared to ₹810.8 crore in the year-ago period, owing to a surge in expenses and weak premium growth.
 
The net premium income of the life insurer slipped by 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹23,860.71 crore in the reporting quarter. The annualised premium equivalent (APE) of the insurer, though, rose marginally by 2.25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,450 crore.
 
Value of new business (VNB)—the measure of profitability for life insurers—increased by 9.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,660 crore in Q4 FY25. The VNB margin of the insurer stood at 30.46 per cent, as against 28.33 per cent in the year-ago quarter.
 
 
The insurer reported a loss of ₹1,040.8 crore in investment income in Q4 FY25, as against a profit of ₹10,811.7 crore in the same period last year. For FY25, total investment income halved to ₹32,860 crore from ₹51,410 crore in FY24.
 
The expenses of management (EoM) of the company expanded by 20.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,015.11 crore, with net commission slipping marginally to ₹997.83 crore. The EoM ratio of the life insurer was at 8.4 per cent, as against 6.64 per cent in Q4 FY24.
 
The solvency ratio of SBI Life was flat at 1.96 per cent compared to Q4 FY24.

More From This Section

Axis Bank, Axis

Axis Bank Q4 results: Net profit remains flat at ₹7,118 crore, NII up 6%

Nestle

Nestle India Q4FY25 results: Net profit declines 5.2% to ₹885 crore

Adani Energy

Adani Energy Solutions Q4 results: Net profit rises 79% to ₹647.15 cr

ACC, ACC Cements (Photo: IndiaMART)

ACC Q4FY25 results: Net profit declines 20% to ₹751 cr, revenue up 12.7%

Q4, Q4 results

Laurus Labs Q4 results: Net profit rises three-fold to Rs 234 crore

Topics : SBI Life Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon