Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Adani Green Q3 result: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 256 crore

Adani Green Q3FY24 results: The company's revenue from operations rose 17 per cent to Rs 2,311 crore in the quarter

Adani Green q3 results, adani green q3 result

Adani Green's net profit was down 30.9% from Rs 371 crore in previous quarter

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL on Monday reported a 148.5 per cent jump in its net profit for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2023, at Rs 256 crore as compared to Rs 103 crore in the same quarter in 2022. Sequentially, the net profit was down 30.9 per cent from Rs 371 crore in the previous quarter. 

The company's revenue from operations rose 17 per cent to Rs 2,311 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 1,971 crore in the same quarter in 2022. Adani Green's EBITDA rose 95 per cent to Rs 1,667 crore. Its EBITDA margins stood at 72 per cent during the quarter. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

AGEL said that robust growth in revenue and EBITDA for the power supply segment is primarily driven by capacity addition of 1,154 MW over the past year and improved capacity utilization factor (CUF).

"With the recently announced equity and debt capital raise, we have put in place the capital management framework for a well-secured growth path to the targeted 45 GW capacity by 2030.," said Amit Singh, chief executive officer at Adani Green Energy Ltd.

"We continue to ramp up our execution capability by focusing on a resilient supply chain with emphasis on localization, digitalisation at scale, workforce expansion and competency building. We are working on the world's largest renewable power plant at Khavda in Gujarat and endeavour to set new standards for mega-scale development of renewable energy projects as the world embraces the target of tripling renewable power capacity by 2030."

On Monday, Adani Green's shares were trading nearly 4 per cent in the green at Rs 1,730.70 apiece on BSE.


Also Read

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Date, where & where to watch

Q3FY24 preview: Profit seen flat for HCLTech, Wipro's may drop 11% YoY

Wipro Q3FY24 result: Net profit falls 11% to Rs 2,694 cr, dividend declared

Adani Green Energy completes power purchase project of 8,000 MW for SECI

Vedanta Q3FY24 results: Net profit falls over 18% to Rs 2,013 crore

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Q3 results: Profit jumps 24% to Rs 116 crore

Mangalam Cement Q3 results: Profit at Rs 15.9 crore, revenue up 2.4%

Macrotech Developers Q3FY24 results: Net profit up 25% at Rs 505 cr

YES Bank Q3FY24 results: Net profit rises 349% to Rs 231.46 cr, NII up 2.3%

Macrotech Developers Q3 results: Net profit rises 25% to Rs 505 crore

Topics : Adani Green Energy Adani Group Q3 results BS Web Reports Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayElon MuskBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon