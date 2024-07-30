Business Standard
Ajanta Pharma Q1 results: PAT up 18% to Rs 246 cr on robust sales

The drug firm had reported a profit after tax of Rs 208 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal

Ajanta Pharma

The company said its India sales grew 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 353 crore in the first quarter. | Photo: Twitter @AjantaPharmaLtd

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ajanta Pharma on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 246 crore for the June quarter, on account of robust sales across domestic and international markets.
The drug firm had reported a profit after tax of Rs 208 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,145 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,021 crore in the year-go period, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
The company said its India sales grew 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 353 crore in the first quarter.
The company's US sales grew 7 per cent to Rs 228 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal.
Shares of Ajanta Pharma ended 3.99 per cent up at Rs 2,524.35 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

