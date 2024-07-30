Ajanta Pharma Q1 results: PAT up 18% to Rs 246 cr on robust sales

Ajanta Pharma on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 246 crore for the June quarter, on account of robust sales across domestic and international markets.

The drug firm had reported a profit after tax of Rs 208 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,145 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,021 crore in the year-go period, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its India sales grew 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 353 crore in the first quarter.