Bharat Forge Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 13% to Rs 243 crore

Auto component firm Bharat Forge on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 243 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 215 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,688 crore as against Rs 3,774 crore in the year-ago period, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing. Shares of the company were trading 1.03 per cent up at Rs 1,335.10 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)