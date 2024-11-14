Bharat Forge Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 13% to Rs 243 crore

Business Standard
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,688 crore as against Rs 3,774 crore in the year-ago period

Premier engineering concern Bharat Forge has broadened its revenue streams by entering new non-auto segments and markets, resulting in the share of the auto business dropping to 58 per cent in the financial year 2024 (FY24) from 80 per cent (FY07).

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 215 crore in the July-September quarter.

Auto component firm Bharat Forge on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 243 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 215 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,688 crore as against Rs 3,774 crore in the year-ago period, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing. Shares of the company were trading 1.03 per cent up at Rs 1,335.10 apiece on BSE.

