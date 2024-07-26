Cipla Q1 FY25 results: Net profit up 25% at Rs 988 crore, revenue rises 9%

Mumbai-headquartered Cipla posted a 25.41 per cent year-on-year rise in profit after tax during the first quarter of financial year 2024-25 concluded on June 30, reaching Rs 988 crore. Cipla’s revenue from operations rose by 8.92 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,624.86 crore, riding on US business performance.

Cipla stock was up 5.68 per cent in afternoon trade on BSE.

On a sequential basis, the company exhibited a 5.67 per cent increase in revenue, along with profit after tax, which also rose by 18.28 per cent.

Speaking on the results, Umang Vohra, managing director and global chief executive officer, Cipla stated, “In Q1 FY25, we recorded revenue growth of 7 per cent over last year with an Ebitda margin of 25.6 per cent driven by mix and other operational efficiencies. Our One-India business continued on its growth trajectory during the quarter, led by Branded Prescription which grew at 10 per cent. Going ahead, focus will be on growing our key markets, further building our flagship brands, investing in future pipelines as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front.”