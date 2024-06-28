Orchid Pharma join hands with Cipla to launch new antibiotic in India

Chennai-based Orchid Pharma, the only Indian pharmaceutical company to have ever invented a New Chemical Entity (NCE), on Friday announced the launch of its new drug - Cefepime-Enmetazobactam, which has been approved for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) indications.

In a landmark collaboration, Orchid Pharma has partnered with Cipla to ensure widespread and rapid distribution of this breakthrough antibiotic combination across India. The launch of Cefepime-Enmetazobactam marks a significant milestone for India's pharmaceutical industry in the fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a growing global health issue, reinforcing India’s leadership in medical innovation. Orchid Pharma and Cipla expressed confidence that this collaboration will set a new benchmark for addressing critical healthcare challenges through strategic partnerships and advanced research. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The partnership between Orchid Pharma and Cipla combines Orchid's innovative drug development capabilities with Cipla's extensive distribution network and market presence. This collaboration aims to ensure that this life-saving medication reaches healthcare providers across India as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Speaking on the launch, Manish Dhanuka, Managing Director of Orchid Pharma, said, "With increasing resistance to the current drugs most commonly used for the treatment of these indications – e.g., Piperacillin-Tazobactam for cUTI – doctors were forced to start using Carbapenems – a reserve drug meant to be used when most other drugs don't work. Now, Orchid's Cefepime-Enmetazobactam will allow doctors to spare Carbapenems, prolonging their effective life by restricting their use."

Umang Vohra, Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer of Cipla, said, “AMR is an urgent and serious healthcare challenge that needs global attention. With the rising incidence of potentially life-threatening infections, there is a strong need for novel anti-infectives in the effective treatment of MDR infections. This partnership enhances Cipla’s commitment to AMR stewardship and strengthens our efforts to combat infectious diseases and deliver advanced, innovative therapies to patients.”

Both companies are committed to responsible antibiotic stewardship and will work closely with healthcare professionals to ensure appropriate use of this new antibiotic combination, a statement said. Educational initiatives and guidelines for prescribing will be developed to maximize the drug's benefits while minimizing the risk of further antimicrobial resistance.