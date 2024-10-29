Business Standard
Deepak Fertilisers Q2 results: Net profit soars over 3-fold to Rs 214 cr

The fertiliser maker's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 63.45 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL) reported a more than three-fold surge in second-quarter profit at Rs 214.07 crore on Tuesday, driven by strong sales growth across its business segments.

The fertiliser maker's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 63.45 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations rose 12.7 per cent to Rs 2,753.59 crore, while total expenses increased 5.5 per cent to Rs 2,454.92 crore.

Separately, the company said it has appointed Subhash Anand, currently serving as President (Strategy), as its new President and Chief Financial Officer effective December 1.

Shares of DFPCL closed 11.1 per cent higher at Rs 1,256.05 apiece on the BSE.

 

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

