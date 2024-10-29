Business Standard
Adani Enterprises Q2FY25 results: Profit rises multifold to Rs 1,742 cr

Expenses grew by eight per cent to Rs 20,787.29 crore from a year ago, with finance costs dipping 32 per cent to Rs 909.83 crore from a year ago

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Adani Group’s flagship entity, Adani Enterprises (AEL), reported a more than seven-fold rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) in the September 2024 quarter (Q2FY25) on improved revenue and lower finance costs.
 
In the quarter under review, the company reported a net profit of Rs 1,742 crore, up from Rs 228 crore a year ago. This growth in earnings was helped by a 15.7 per cent rise in net sales to Rs 22,608 crore in the same period.
 
Expenses grew by eight per cent to Rs 20,787.29 crore from a year ago, with finance costs dipping 32 per cent to Rs 909.83 crore from a year ago.
 
 
For the half-year of FY25, the company said it recorded its highest half-yearly Ebitda of Rs 8,654 crore, consistently supported by strong performance from emerging core infrastructure businesses in its incubation portfolio. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation.
 
Ebitda for the quarter under review was up 46 per cent from a year ago, to Rs 4,354 crore, the company said.
 
Gautam Adani, chairman of the group, said, “This record-breaking half-year performance has been led by Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) with their rapid growth in capacity additions and asset utilisation.”
 
During the quarter, AEL said it received a provisional commencement of operations date (COD) for its first build-operate-transfer (BOT) project, Panagarh-Palsit. It also received a Letter of Award for the development and operation of an iron ore mine at Taldih with a capacity of seven million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL).
 
The company said it continues to focus on investing in logistics, energy transition, and adjacent sectors that are core to the country’s economic growth.
 

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

