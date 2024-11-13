Eicher Motors Q2FY25 results: Net profit grows 8.3% to Rs 1,100 cr

Business Standard
The company said its net profit rose 8.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,100 crore ($130.40 million) in the three months to Sept. 30

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

India's Eicher Motors, which makes the Royal Enfield brand of motorcycles, reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by increased sales of its higher-powered models such as the 'Scram 411'.

The company said its net profit rose 8.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,100 crore ($130.40 million) in the three months to Sept. 30.

That beat analysts' average estimate of Rs 1,066 crore, as per data compiled by LSEG. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Eicher Motors Eicher Motors shares Auto industry Q2 results

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

