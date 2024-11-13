Eicher Motors Q2FY25 results: Net profit grows 8.3% to Rs 1,100 cr

India's Eicher Motors, which makes the Royal Enfield brand of motorcycles, reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by increased sales of its higher-powered models such as the 'Scram 411'.
The company said its net profit rose 8.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,100 crore ($130.40 million) in the three months to Sept. 30.
That beat analysts' average estimate of Rs 1,066 crore, as per data compiled by LSEG.
