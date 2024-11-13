Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Kalyan Jewellers Q2 results: Net profit declines 3% to Rs 130 crore

Kalyan Jewellers Q2 results: Net profit declines 3% to Rs 130 crore

The company's PAT stood at Rs 134.87 crore in the year-ago period, Kalyan Jewellers said in a regulatory filing

Kalyan Jewellers

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers on Tuesday reported a 3.37 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 130.32 crore during the September quarter.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 134.87 crore in the year-ago period, Kalyan Jewellers said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company witnessed a 37.39 per cent growth during the quarter under review at Rs 6,065.48 crore compared to Rs 4,414.53 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The company said there was a one-time loss of Rs 69 crore due to reduction in customs duty in India during the second quarter of FY25.

 

"We are extremely excited with the way the current year has progressed thus far, despite volatile gold prices and the ongoing quarter is also witnessing robust footfalls. We are upbeat about the ongoing wedding season across the country and hope to end the calendar year on a very strong note," Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

MSCI rejig: Time to buy Alkem, BSE, Voltas now or wait? Key levels here

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers Q2 revenue up by 39% on robust same-store-sales growth

Kalyan Jewellers

Warburg Pincus to sell entire 9.17% stake in Kalyan Jewellers India

TS Kalyanaraman

Kalyan Jewellers shares rally 8% as promoter inks pact to increase stake

Kalyan Jewellers

Warburg Pincus affiliate sells 2.36% stake in Kalyan Jewellers for $155 mn

Topics : Kalyan Jewellers Q2 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon