Eveready Industries Q3 results: Profit jumps 55% on lower expenses

Lithium prices, a key raw material for battery makers, were down in the quarter, helping offset beleaguered rural demand for batteries and flashlights

Eveready's revenue, however, fell almost 8% to 3.05 billion rupees

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Battery maker Eveready Industries India reported a 55% jump in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by diminishing input costs.
Lithium prices, a key raw material for battery makers, were down in the quarter, helping offset beleaguered rural demand for batteries and flashlights.
Eveready's total expenses fell almost 9% to Rs 295 crore, led by a 29% decline in raw material costs. As a result, consolidated net profit rose to Rs 8.41 crore ($1 million) in the three months to Dec. 31.
The softness in prices of battery-making metals also helped Amara Raja Energy & Mobility and Exide Industries post profit climbs in the third quarter.
While the two also make batteries, Amara Raja and Exide cater more to automobile and industrial needs while Eveready's products are for household use.
Eveready's revenue, however, fell almost 8% to Rs 305 crore.
"The pattern of softer rural consumption in key battery-flashlight segments and continuing industry phenomenon of value diminution in the lighting segment reflected the third-quarter performance," the company said in a statement.

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

