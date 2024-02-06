Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings posts consolidated Q3 PAT at Rs 1,027 cr

The consolidated profit after tax for the nine month period ended December 31, 2023 grew to Rs 2,706.81 crore, from Rs 1,908.85 crore registered in the same period of last year

Q3 earnings, results

The consolidated profit after tax for the nine month period ended December 31, 2023 grew to Rs 2,706.81 crore, from Rs 1,908.85 crore registered in the same period of last year.

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd has recorded a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,027 crore for the October-December 2023 quarter, the company said on Tuesday.
The city-headquartered company, part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, had registered a consolidated profit after tax at Rs 720.16 crore, during the corresponding quarter of last year.Total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 6,842.03 crore, from Rs 4,776.75 crore registered year ago.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The consolidated profit after tax for the nine month period ended December 31, 2023 grew to Rs 2,706.81 crore, from Rs 1,908.85 crore registered in the same period of last year.
The consolidated total income for the nine month period ended December 31, 2023 surged to Rs 18,928.85 crore, from Rs 13,094.80 crore registered in the same period of last year.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, in which Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd has 44.41 per cent stake, disbursed Rs 22,383 crore, during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 17,559 crore, registered in the same period of last year. Profit after tax for the quarter under review grew to Rs 876 crore, as compared to Rs 684 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd, a subsidiary of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, registered a Gross Written Premium of Rs 1,827 crore, during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as against Rs 1,684 crore, registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd has an investment book of Rs 15,828 crore as of December 31, 2023.
Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd registered a total income of Rs 17.57 crore, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as against Rs 15.90 crore, recorded in the corresponding quarter of last year.
The Profit After Tax for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1.24 crore, as against Rs 1.29 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the last year.
Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd is a joint venture between the Murugappa Group and Japan-based Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group.

Also Read

Murugappa Group arm Tube Investments of India set for big EV push

Murugappa Group resolves longstanding family dispute, strikes deal

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings posts consolidated Q2 PAT at Rs 888.03 cr

Murugappa Group's Chola Q3 results: Profit up 28% at Rs 876 crore

TMSEp504: Coaching industry, Murugappa family dispute, debt market strategy

Fusion Micro Finance Q3 results: Profit rises 23% to Rs 126 crore

TVS SCS Q3 results: Company posts consolidated net profit of Rs 10 crore

GAIL's stronger-than-expected Q3FY24 performance may be priced in

Ashok Leyland Q3 results: Net profit jumps 73% to Rs 608.85 crore

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q3 results: Net profit rises 39.6% to Rs 152 cr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cholamandalam Q3 results Murugappa Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon