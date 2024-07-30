Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Force Motors Q1 results: Net profit jumps 69% to Rs 116 cr on high demand

Force, which manufactures commercial vehicles (CV), including vans, school buses and ambulances, reported a 27 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 1,885 cr during q1, driven by a 10 per cent jump in sales

car sales

CV sales are often viewed as an indicator of economic activity in India.

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian automaker Force Motors reported a 69 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday as it benefitted from increasing demand, boosting its shares 10 per cent.
The company, which also makes engines for BMW and Mercedes cars in India, said its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 116 cr (about $14 million) in the April-June quarter, from Rs 6,856 lakh a year earlier.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Force, which manufactures commercial vehicles (CV), including vans, school buses and ambulances, reported a 27 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 1,885 cr during the quarter, driven by a 10 per cent jump in sales volumes.
CV sales are often viewed as an indicator of economic activity in India.
CV manufacturers reported a 3.5 per cent rise in sales in the April-June period, defying market expectations, with analysts expecting a decline in sales due to India's general elections during the quarter.
Economic growth, favourable government policies and a likely good monsoon are expected to fuel demand in the CV sector in fiscal 2025, according to an industry body.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Force Motors shares fall over 2% after June auto sales disappoint

This auto stock has surged 160% in 3 months; zoomed 630% in 1 year

Force Motors to shut down its agricultural tractors business from March 31

These 10 smallcap stocks hit new highs, zoom over 100% in FY24 so far

Stock of this auto company has zoomed over 80% in past 18 trading sessions

Topics : Force Motors Q1 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon