Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

GE Power India Q1 results: Net loss down at Rs 9.53 cr, revenue Rs 465 cr

The Quarter Ended (QE) with an order backlog of Rs 3,917 cr up by 15.8 per cent compared to Rs 3,382.3 cr during the quarter ended in June 2023

Power grid

GE Power India Ltd (GEPIL) is a leading player in the Indian power generation equipment market | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

GE Power India on Friday reported a narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 9.53 cr in the June 2024 quarter.
The company suffered a consolidated net loss of Rs 135.79 cr in the quarter ended on June 30, 2023, according to a regulatory filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Total income rose to Rs 465.80 cr in the quarter from Rs 440.28 cr in the same period a year ago.
The Quarter Ended (QE) with an order backlog of Rs 3,917 cr up by 15.8 per cent compared to Rs 3,382.3 cr during the quarter ended in June 2023.
The first quarter of the financial year 2024-25 started on a positive note with GE Power India's strategy translating into orders and favourable sales mix, Prashant Jain, Managing Director at GE Power India, said in the filing.
GE Power India Ltd (GEPIL) is a leading player in the Indian power generation equipment market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

GE Power rallies 9% on Rs 243 cr order win from NTPC GE Power Services

Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank, GE Power among top stocks to track on June 21

This smallcap heavy electrical equipment stock has zoomed 113% in 5 months

GE Power India Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 37 lakh on fall in expenses

Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in CBI, ED cases

Topics : GE Power GE Power India Q1 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon