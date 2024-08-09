IRB Infrastructure Developers posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 140 crore in the June quarter of the financial year 2025, up five per cent against Rs 134 crore reported in the June quarter of FY24. The company’s total consolidated income surged to Rs 1,972 crore, showing a yearly increase of 13 per cent, as per a company statement.

The Indian highway construction major also reported an Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) of Rs 976 crore, an increase of almost 10 per cent compared to the same period of the last financial year. Meanwhile, the cash profit was Rs 448 crore in the recently concluded quarter, against Rs 424 crore in Q1 FY24.

Commenting on the performance, Virendra D Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, said, “Promising start for FY25 with the continued robust momentum in toll collection, especially with the newly added assets to the portfolio.” He added, “In line with the robust GDP forecast, the government’s continued focus on PPP projects, and several upcoming opportunities in the sector, with our strong financials and execution capabilities, we look forward to growing further.”

The firm witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 32 per cent in toll collection “in the assets under the IRB Infra portfolio and the assets under the IRB Infrastructure Trust." The collection for Q1 FY25 was Rs 1,556 crore, as against Rs 1,183 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24. Ninety-six per cent of this collection was through FASTags, the company reported.

Additionally, IRB Infrastructure Trust declared the first distribution of Rs 72.4 crore at the rate of Rs 0.65 per unit for Q1 FY25, which includes Rs 0.25 per unit as interest and Rs 0.40 per unit as return on capital.