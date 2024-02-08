Sensex (    %)
                        
Global Health Q3 results: Profit up 52% at Rs 123 cr, revenue at Rs 833 cr

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 833 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 694 crore in the year-ago period, the Gurugram headquartered firm said in a regulatory filing

Image source: Medanta website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

Global Health, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, on Thursday reported a 52 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 123 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023 on the back of increased in-patient volume and improved realisation.
The healthcare provider had reported a net profit of Rs 81 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 833 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 694 crore in the year-ago period, the Gurugram headquartered firm said in a regulatory filing.
"In Q3 FY2024, both our matured and developing units delivered robust revenue growth of 17 and 33 per cent year-no-year respectively," Global Health Ltd Group CEO and Director Pankaj Sahni said.
The growth was primarily driven by increased in-patient volume and improved realisation, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Q3 results healthcare corporate earnings

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

