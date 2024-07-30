Granules India PAT surges to Rs 135 cr in June quarter

Granules India on Tuesday said its profit after tax rose nearly three-fold year-on-year to Rs 135 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The drug maker had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 48 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,180 crore for the period under review from Rs 985 crore in the year-ago period, the Hyderabad-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

"With our robust quarterly performance, we are back on our planned trajectory after a few setbacks last year," Granules India Chairman & Managing Director Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said.