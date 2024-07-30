Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Granules India PAT surges to Rs 135 cr in June quarter

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,180 crore for the period under review from Rs 985 crore in the year-ago period, the Hyderabad-based firm said in a regulatory filing

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 4.15 per cent up at Rs 587.80 apiece on the BSE. | Representational image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Granules India on Tuesday said its profit after tax rose nearly three-fold year-on-year to Rs 135 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.
The drug maker had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 48 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,180 crore for the period under review from Rs 985 crore in the year-ago period, the Hyderabad-based firm said in a regulatory filing.
"With our robust quarterly performance, we are back on our planned trajectory after a few setbacks last year," Granules India Chairman & Managing Director Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said.
The first quarter performance highlights continued growth in the formulation segment, strong North America business, and product diversification, he added.
Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 4.15 per cent up at Rs 587.80 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Granules India Q4 results: Revenue declines 1.6% on weak paracetamol sales

WazirX dials FIU-IND, FBI to recover funds lost to $230 million heist

Israel strikes Beirut, targeting commander accused of killing 12 children

About 60 mn ITRs filed for FY24, 70% under new tax regime: Revenue secy

Defence forces move in big way in rescue ops in Wayanad landslide

Topics : Granules India Limited Granules India Q1 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon