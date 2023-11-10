Hindalco Industries Q2FY24 results: Net profit flat at Rs 2,196 crore

Net profit for metals company Hindalco Industries was flat in the September 2023 ended quarter (Q2FY24), impacted due to accounting-related adjustments at its US subsidiary.

In Q2FY24, Hindalco reported a net profit of Rs 2,196 crore, flat from Rs 2,205 crore reported in the same period a year ago. Revenue for the quarter under review was at Rs 54,169 crore, a dip of 3.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

In a media call post Q2FY24 earnings, Satish Pai, Managing Director for the company, noted the dip in revenue was on the back of lower London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. He further added that net profit was flat on a year-on-year basis owing to adjustments made for accounting standards at its US subsidiary Novelis.

The company beat street estimates on revenue but missed it on profit reported in the quarter under review. In a Bloomberg poll, nine analysts estimated a revenue of Rs 47,805 crore, and 10 analysts estimated an adjusted net income of Rs 2,214 crore.

Sequentially, Hindalco’s net profit was down 10.5 per cent. Hindalco, in its statement, said net profit was in line with the prior year quarter and down sequentially mainly due to accounting adjustments arising out of conversion from US GAAP to Ind AS. All the business segments experienced improved sequential performance.

Pai, on the media call, said the planned capital expenditure of Rs 8,000 crore to set up a 2 million-tonne greenfield alumina refinery in Odisha will be completed in the next 36 months. Further, the commissioning timeline for the planned recycling facility for 50 kilo tonnes (KT) copper is expected in the next 18-24 months.

In its outlook for business, Pai said the company should repeat the September-ended quarter performance in the ongoing quarter. He added that the worst is behind them for Hindalco's US subsidiary Novelis.

Pai expects aluminium and copper demand in India to remain robust on the back of demand from realty, power transformers, and electrification, including railway. Pai, however, added, 'Concerned about any sudden sharp increase of aluminium exports in India from China.'

On new businesses, Pai said the company will look at all the critical minerals that can be extracted as part of the ores that Hindalco already deals with.