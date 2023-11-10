Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6228.30 + 31.85
Nifty Midcap (0.48%)
40733.05 + 195.40
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43820.10 + 136.50
Heatmap

HUDCO Q2 net profit rises 14% to Rs 451.69 cr on higher interest income

HUDCO's interest income in the second quarter of 2023-24 stood at Rs 1,844 crore as against Rs 1,722.74 crore a year ago

Q2

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 5:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) on Friday reported a 14 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 451.69 crore for the September quarter, mainly on account of higher interest income.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 396.35 crore in the July-September quarter of 2022-23.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a stock exchange filing, HUDCO posted a higher total income of Rs 1,880.85 crore during the second quarter of the current financial year as against Rs 1,746.87 crore in the year-ago period.
HUDCO's interest income in the second quarter of 2023-24 stood at Rs 1,844 crore as against Rs 1,722.74 crore a year ago.
In the first six months of the year, its profit stood at Rs 897.39 crore, up from Rs 808.11 crore in the comparable period of the last year.
The company's shares closed 1.08 per cent higher at Rs 80.30 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hudco plunges 9% as govt begins partial stake sale via OFS at discount

Stocks to Watch today: Bajaj Finance, LTTS, Zensar, HUDCO, Glenmark, Biocon

Hudco hits over 5-yr high; stock zooms 95% since April on positive outlook

Govt to sell up to 7% stake in HUDCO through an offer for sale this week

Govt may divest 7% stake in Hudco, Torrent Pharma's promoters get exemption

'Post-it' maker 3M India's profit jumps 38% in Q2 on steady demand

Biocon Q2 results: Net profit zooms over two-fold to Rs 173 crore

Black Box reports Rs 32 crore profit after tax in July-September quarter

Coal India Q2 results: Consolidated net profit rises 12.5% to Rs 6,799 cr

SAIL returns to black, posts Rs 1,305 crore consolidated net profit in Q2

Topics : HUDCO shares HUDCO Q2 results

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Dhanteras 2023 Wishes & QuotesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon