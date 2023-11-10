Sensex (0.11%)
LIC Q2 results: Net profit falls 50% to Rs 7,925 crore on lower income

LIC's total income declined to Rs 2,01,587 crore in the latest September quarter, compared to Rs 2,22,215 crore in the year-ago period, it said

LIC, Life Insurance Corporation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
State-owned insurer LIC on Friday reported a 50 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 7,925 crore for the quarter ended September 30, on lower income.
The country's biggest insurer had a net profit of Rs 15,952 crore in the year-ago period, LIC said in a regulatory filing.
Its net premium income eased to Rs 1,07,397 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, from Rs 1,32,631.72 crore in the same period a year ago.
LIC's total income declined to Rs 2,01,587 crore in the latest September quarter, compared to Rs 2,22,215 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 5:54 PM IST

