close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

L&T Technology Q4 net profit rises 18.1%, dividend of Rs 30/share declared

The tech firm declared a dividend of Rs 30 per share

BS Web Team New Delhi
Results

Photo: unsplash.com

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The consolidated net profit of L&T Technology Services Ltd rose 18.1 per cent in the quarter ending March 31, 2023, to Rs 310.9 crore. The net profit in the same quarter last year was Rs 263.2 crore.
The company's revenue from operations rose from Rs 1,756.1 crore in the quarter ending March 2022 to Rs 2,096.2 crore in Q4FY23.

The net profit for the whole year was up 22.2 per cent from Rs 960.6 crore in FY22 to Rs 1,174.1 crore. The revenue from operations was up from Rs 6,569.7 crore in FY22 to Rs 8,013.6 crore in FY23.
The tech firm declared a dividend of Rs 30 per share.

On Wednesday, the company's shares closed 14 points in the green on BSE at Rs 3,439.3. 

Also Read

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

LTTS: Recent acquisition of SWC overhang dents investor sentiment

Should you bet on new-age tech stocks after a mixed Q2?

Tech M sheds 9% in 5 days on JP Morgan, Citi downgrades, target price cuts

TMS Ep301: G20 presidency, India's 5G tech, tech stocks, transfer of shares

Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 profit up double at Rs 181 cr, AUM grows 37%

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

Tata Consumer Products net profit rises 23.5% in January-March quarter

AU Small Finance Bank reports net profit of Rs 425 crore in Q4

Nippon AMC Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 13% to Rs 198 crore

Topics : L&T Technology Services LTTS L&T Technology Services L&T Technology Q4 Results BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Uber expands pre-booking 'Reserve' option to 6 more cities in India

Uber
1 min read

Air India increases number of daily flights to Dubai from Delhi, Mumbai

Air India
1 min read

Brookfield to invest $1 bn in Avaada Group to fund green hydrogen project

IOC, L&amp;T, ReNew announce joint venture for India green hydrogen business
1 min read

Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 profit up double at Rs 181 cr, AUM grows 37%

Poonawalla Fincorp
2 min read

Sour note: Music labels press pause on reality TV song-and-dance routine

A music creator earns $1 from 58 hours of streaming video on YouTube. Photo: iSTOCK
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Why RIL investors are still unconvinced of Mukesh Ambani's hydrogen foray

Mukesh Ambani
5 min read
Premium

How a Kanpur-born Indian-origin CEO Mehrotra is a chip off the old block

Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO, Micron Technology, Inc
3 min read

Cement maker Dalmia's Q4 profit more than doubles on low fuel costs

dalmia cement
2 min read

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Net profit drops 2.5% on sluggish exports

Bajaj Auto
2 min read

Tata Consumer Products Q4 results: Net profit rises 23% to Rs 269 crore

Tata Consumer to replace Gail India in Nifty 50 effective March 31
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon