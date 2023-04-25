close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AU Small Finance Bank reports net profit of Rs 425 crore in Q4

Net interest income - the difference between interest earned and interest expanded - was Rs 1213 crore for the Q4, up 30% from the same period of the previous financial year

BS Reporter Mumbai
The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

AU Small Finance Bank reported 23% on year growth in its net profit to Rs 425 crore for the quarter ended March on the back of healthy growth in net interest income.
Net interest income – the difference between interest earned and interest expanded – was Rs 1213 crore for the Q4, up 30% from the same period of the previous financial year.

The bank reported a net interest margin of 6.1% during the quarter as against 6.2% in the previous quarter and 6.3% in the year ago period.
Operating expenses also grew 27% year-on-year to Rs 975 crore. Other operating expenses for the quarter grew by 40% to Rs 493 crore and 59% for FY23 to 1647 crore.

“Other operating expenses have grown 59% YoY primarily due to variable expenses on higher business volumes as well as continued investment in credit card business,” the bank said.
Bank continues to make investments (Rs 156 Crore in Q4’FY23 and Rs 506 Crore in FY23 vs Rs 100 Crore in Q4’FY22 and Rs 257 Crore in FY22) towards digital initiatives viz credit cards/QR/Video Banking (70%), distribution expansion (19%) and brand campaign (11%).

Also Read

What is a small modular nuclear reactor?

Nuclear power: All that you need to know about small modular reactors

Finance Ministry sharply raises small savings rates for March quarter

Bharti Axa Life, Accel infuse over Rs 111 cr as equity in Shivalik SFB

Base effect contributing to small-cap funds' 30% return over three years

Nippon AMC Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 13% to Rs 198 crore

HDFC AMC Q4FY23 results: Net profit rises 10% YoY to Rs 376 crore

Rallis India posts Rs 69.13 crore loss in Q4, revenue from operations rise

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Revenue up 12%; PAT dips 2% to Rs 1,433 crore

Ireda posts all-time high net profit of Rs 865 cr in 2022-23 fiscal


The bank’s total balance sheet grew by 31% YoY to Rs 90,216 crore while deposits grew by 32% to Rs 69365 crore. The gross advances of the bank was Rs 59,158 crore as on March 31, 2023 as compared to Rs 46,789 crore a year ago.
Asset quality improved with GNPA falling to 1.66% of gross advances as compared to 1.98% a year ago. Net NPA stood at 0.42% of net advances in Mar 2023 vs 0.50% in Mar 2022.
Topics : AU Small Finance Bank Q4 Results growth

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 11:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Tata Consumer Products net profit rises 23.5% in January-March quarter

Tata Consumer to replace Gail India in Nifty 50 effective March 31
2 min read

AU Small Finance Bank reports net profit of Rs 425 crore in Q4

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Glenmark to pay $87.5 million to settle lawsuits over a product in US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
2 min read

PepsiCo reports 'double-digit organic revenue growth' in March qtr in India

Pepsi, PepsiCo
2 min read

Mahindra Lifespace's Q4 net profit plunges 99.6% to Rs 0.54 crore

Mahindra Lifespaces
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Serum Institute to double its investment in Biocon's unit to $300 million

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (left) and Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
2 min read

Cement maker Dalmia's Q4 profit more than doubles on low fuel costs

dalmia cement
2 min read

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Net profit drops 2.5% on sluggish exports

Bajaj Auto
2 min read

Infosys launches live operations platform in collaboration with ServiceNow

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read

Temasek scouts for opportunities in healthcare, retail and tech firms

Vishesh Shrivastav, MD Temasek India
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon