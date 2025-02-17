Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / More Q3 earnings misses than hits by India Inc add pressure to markets

More Q3 earnings misses than hits by India Inc add pressure to markets

Earnings upgrade-to-downgrade ratio worst in 22 quarters, says Motilal Oswal

q3
Premium

ILLUSTRATION: AJAYA MOHANTY

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock market bears have another reason to push prices lower.
 
The earnings upgrade-to-downgrade ratio after the December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25) is the worst in more than five years (22 quarters).
 
According to an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), the ratio stood at 0.3x, the lowest since Q1FY21.
 
This means that for every company whose projected earnings (for FY26 or FY27) were upgraded, nearly four companies saw their earnings downgraded.
 
“The earnings upgrade-to-downgrade ratio has weakened significantly for FY26E, with 37 companies’ earnings upgraded by over 3 per cent, while 137 companies’ earnings were downgraded by more than 3
Topics : India Inc earnings Q3 results Motilal Oswal

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon