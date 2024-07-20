Netweb Tech Q1 results: Firm's net profit jumps 3-fold to Rs 15.4 cr

IT hardware company Netweb Technologies on Saturday posted over three-fold jump in net profit to Rs 15.4 crore in the April-June quarter of 2024-25.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income also increased to Rs 153.21 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 60.2 crore in June 2023 quarter.

"AI systems has emerged as a pivotal growth pillar, contributing significantly to our operating revenue, with its share increasing to 14.6 per cent in the quarter gone by, marking a robust growth of 146 per cent YoY," Sanjay Lodha, Chairman and Managing Director, Netweb Technologies said.