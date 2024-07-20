Business Standard
JK Cement Q1 result: PAT surges 67% to Rs 184.82 cr, revenue edges 1.62%

Its revenue from operations edged up 1.62 per cent at Rs 2,807.57 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 2,762.63 crore a year ago

The total income of JK Cement was Rs 2,852.31 crore, up 2.07 per cent, in Q1 FY25 | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported a 67 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 184.82 crore for the first quarter ended June 2024.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 110.73 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing from JK Cement.
Its revenue from operations edged up 1.62 per cent at Rs 2,807.57 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 2,762.63 crore a year ago.
JK Cement's total expenses stood flat at Rs 2,579.14 crore in the June quarter.
The total income of JK Cement was Rs 2,852.31 crore, up 2.07 per cent, in Q1 FY25.

Jul 20 2024

