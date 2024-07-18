Polycab India Q1 results: Net profit falls marginally to Rs 401.62 cr

Wires and cables maker Polycab India Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 401.62 crore in the June 2024 quarter, impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 403.16 crore in the same period last fiscal, Polycab India said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,698 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 3,889.38 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 4,223.06 crore compared to Rs 3,422.88 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, the company said.