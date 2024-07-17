Business Standard
Hathway Q1 results: PAT declines 18% to Rs 18 cr, revenue at Rs 502.6 cr

Hathway Cable's total income, which includes other income, was down 1.69 per cent in the June quarter to Rs 524.36 crore. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd -- provider of cable and internet services -- on Wednesday reported a decline of 18.1 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.32 crore for the June quarter.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.36 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Hathway Cable, a firm owned by the Reliance Industries Group.
Its total revenue was flat at Rs 502.61 crore in the June quarter. It was at Rs 499.23 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

During the quarter, its revenue from the Cable TV business was at Rs 336.14 crore and Rs 151.19 crore from broadband services in the June quarter of FY25.
Hathway Cable's total income, which includes other income, was down 1.69 per cent in the June quarter to Rs 524.36 crore.
Total expenses of Hathway Cable was down 2 per cent to Rs 503.14 crore.

Topics : Hathway Cable & Datacom Q1 results corporate earnings

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

