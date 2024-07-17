Hathway Q1 results: PAT declines 18% to Rs 18 cr, revenue at Rs 502.6 cr

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd -- provider of cable and internet services -- on Wednesday reported a decline of 18.1 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.32 crore for the June quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.36 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Hathway Cable, a firm owned by the Reliance Industries Group.

Its total revenue was flat at Rs 502.61 crore in the June quarter. It was at Rs 499.23 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.



During the quarter, its revenue from the Cable TV business was at Rs 336.14 crore and Rs 151.19 crore from broadband services in the June quarter of FY25.