Power Finance Q3 results: Profit up 23% at Rs 7,760 cr, dividend declared

Power Finance Corporation Q3 results: The company has declared a third interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share for FY25

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday reported a 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 7,759.56 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from Rs 6,294.44 crore reported during the same period last year.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 14 per cent to Rs 26,798.04 crore year-on-year from Rs 23,571.83 crore.
 
The company has declared a third interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share for FY25. The face value of each fully paid-up equity share is Rs 10.
 
Shares of PFC were trading at Rs 381, up more than 1 per cent, on BSE at 1:30 pm after the company's Q3 FY25 results were released.
 

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

