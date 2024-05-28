Business Standard
RITES Q4FY24 results: Net profit marginally declines to Rs 137 crore

The company's total income fell to Rs 667.68 crore in the January-March period from Rs 705.63 crore in the same period a year ago

Press Trust of India
May 28 2024

State-owned RITES Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal fall of 1.59 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 136.67 crore for the March quarter on account of fall in revenues.

It had posted a profit of Rs 138.89 crore for the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company's total income fell to Rs 667.68 crore in the January-March period from Rs 705.63 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its expenses were at Rs 483.32 crore, down from Rs 514.17 crore in January-March FY23.

The board of the company has declared a dividend of Rs 5 for the financial year 2023-24.

RITES, under the Ministry of Railways, is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organisation, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies.


