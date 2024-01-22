Waaree Renewable Technologies Q3 results: PAT more than doubles to Rs 64 cr

The company's total revenue in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal rose to Rs 324.19 crore from Rs 73.88 crore

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) on Monday said its consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) more than doubled to Rs 64.46 crore in the December quarter, aided by higher revenues.

It had clocked a PAT of Rs 24.98 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

The company's total revenue in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal rose to Rs 324.19 crore from Rs 73.88 crore.

During the quarter, the company received 70 MW capacity ground mounted solar power project and its unexecuted order book stood at 749 MW as of December 31, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary of the Waaree Group, said.