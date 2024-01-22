Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Karur Vysya Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 43% to Rs 412 crore

The bank's total income from operations saw a 24 per cent increase to Rs 2,497 crore for the quarter ending in December 2023, compared with Rs 2,013 crore in the same period a year ago

Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya Bank

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu-based Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) has posted a 43 per cent rise in net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2023-24, amounting to Rs 412 crore, up from Rs 289 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The bank's total income from operations saw a 24 per cent increase to Rs 2,497 crore for the quarter ending in December 2023, compared with Rs 2,013 crore in the same period a year ago. Net interest income grew by 12.6 per cent to Rs 1,001 crore versus Rs 889 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The net interest margin stands at 4.32 per cent, slightly down from 4.36 per cent for the same quarter last year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Operating expenses for the quarter amounted to Rs 683 crore, compared with Rs 518 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. “We have been able to continue to demonstrate our consistent performance in terms of growth, profitability, and asset quality for the quarter ending December 2023. Our total business crossed Rs 1,58,357 crore. Besides the numbers, the qualitative changes that we have introduced give us confidence in sustained improvement in our performance in the coming days,” said Ramesh Babu B, managing director and chief executive officer, Karur Vysya Bank.

The cost of deposits increased by 99 basis points (bps) to 5.25 per cent, compared with 4.26 per cent for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The yield on advances grew by 102 bps to 10.16 per cent, up from 9.14 per cent for the same quarter last year. Commission and fee-based income improved by 22.16 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 226 crore, from Rs 185 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Also Read

Karur Vysya Bank net profit surges 51% to Rs 378 cr in quarter ending Sept

Karur Vysya Bank biz grows at 14.74% to stand at Rs 1.58 trn for Q3FY24

Karur Vysya Bank surges 7% post record Q2 profit; stock hits 6-year high

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

RBI allows HDFC AMC's stake acquisition in DCB Bank, Karur Vysya, 2 others

Colgate-Palmolive India Q3 profit jumps 35% to Rs 330 cr on lower expenses

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank reports Rs 284 crore net profit in third quarter

Q3FY24 results: India Inc profit growth slowest in the last 14 quarters

Demand woes, volume-margin trade-off likely to weigh on HUL stock

Ashok Soota-led Happiest Minds eyes strong momentum from India biz

Topics : Karur Vysya Bank Banking sector Banks Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir WishesPran Pratishtha ScheduleAyodhya Donation Advantage.IND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon