Wipro Ltd on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 2,835 crore for the January-March quarter in financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24). This was 8 per cent decrease from Rs 3,074.5 crore reported during the same period last year (Q4FY23).

Revenue for the fourth quarter was Rs 22,208.3 crore, compared to Rs 23,190.3 crore reported in Q4FY23.