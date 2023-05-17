Zydus Wellness Q4 results: Net profit up 9.02%, final dividend announced



In 2022-23, the company's net profit rose 0.48 per cent to Rs 310.37 crore as compared to Rs 308.87 crore in the previous year. Zydus Wellness Ltd reported a 9.02 per cent rise in its net profit in the quarter that ended on March 31, 2023 to Rs 145.33 crore from Rs 133.30 crore in the same quarter in 2022, the company said in a BSE filing. The revenue from operations rose 11.44 per cent to Rs 712.98 crore in the quarter from Rs 639.78 crore last year.



For the first time, Glucon-D crossed 60 per cent market share during the financial year, the company said. "The brand maintained its number one position with a market share of 60.1 per cent as per MAT March 2023 report of Nielsen, registering an increase of 159 basis points over the same period last year," it said in a release on Wednesday. The pharma company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share, which will be given on approval of the members at the company's Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 3, 2023.



The company also reported 11.8 per cent growth in consolidated net sales which stood at Rs 709.9 crores in the quarter. Sugar Free and Nycil also continue to maintain their leadership in the Indian market, the company said.