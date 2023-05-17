close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Zydus Wellness Q4 results: Net profit up 9.02%, final dividend announced

The revenue from operations rose 11.44 per cent to Rs 712.98 crore in the quarter

BS Web Team New Delhi
zydus wellness q4

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 12:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Zydus Wellness Ltd reported a 9.02 per cent rise in its net profit in the quarter that ended on March 31, 2023 to Rs 145.33 crore from Rs 133.30 crore in the same quarter in 2022, the company said in a BSE filing. The revenue from operations rose 11.44 per cent to Rs 712.98 crore in the quarter from Rs 639.78 crore last year.
In 2022-23, the company's net profit rose 0.48 per cent to Rs 310.37 crore as compared to Rs 308.87 crore in the previous year.

The pharma company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share, which will be given on approval of the members at the company's Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 3, 2023.
For the first time, Glucon-D crossed 60 per cent market share during the financial year, the company said. "The brand maintained its number one position with a market share of 60.1 per cent as per MAT March 2023 report of Nielsen, registering an increase of 159 basis points over the same period last year," it said in a release on Wednesday.

Sugar Free and Nycil also continue to maintain their leadership in the Indian market, the company said.  
The company also reported 11.8 per cent growth in consolidated net sales which stood at Rs 709.9 crores in the quarter.

Also Read

Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter

Sugar industry MSME margins hit by flat product prices: CRISIL SME TRACKER

Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Export quota hike may trigger up to 33% rally in these 3 sugar stocks

Triveni Turbine net profit grows 68% to Rs 55.6 cr in March quarter

Oberoi Realty Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 106% to Rs 480 cr

NASDAQ-listed firm MakeMyTrip posts $5.4 million profit for Jan-Mar quarter

Jindal Steel and Power Q4 results: PAT falls 69.4% to Rs 466 crore

Granules profit up 7.8% to Rs 120 crore boosted by drug ingredient business

Topics : Zydus Wellness Q4 Results BS Web Reports

First Published: May 17 2023 | 12:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Zydus Wellness Q4 results: Net profit up 9.02%, final dividend announced

zydus wellness q4
2 min read

Bank of Baroda 'well protected' for switch to RBI's new loan-loss proposal

Bank of Baroda
2 min read

Nazara Technologies joins All India Gaming Federation as principal member

nazara
2 min read

IndiGo inducts 2nd Boeing 777 aircraft; to operate on Mumbai-Istanbul route

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Apple's App Store stopped over $2 bn in fraudulent transactions in 2022

Apple
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

airtel
2 min read

Indian Oil posts first profit increase in 5 quarters as crude prices cool

Indian Oil Corp
2 min read
Premium

Lesson for Go First from Jet Airways' insolvency: Restart quickly

Go First
4 min read

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon