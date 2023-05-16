Jindal Steel and Power Q4 results: PAT falls 69.4% to Rs 466 crore

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL), on Tuesday, posted profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 466 crore for the March quarter. This is 69.4 per cent fall from Rs 1,527 crore a year ago, the company statement said.
The company’s consolidated gross revenue down by 1.9 per cent to Rs 15,781 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 16,089 crore in the year-ago period.
In a regulatory filing, Jindal Steel and Power said, “The board of directors considered and recommended final Dividend for the financial year 2022-23@200%, i.e., Rs 2/- per equity share of face value Re 1/- each, out of the profits of the Company for the financial Year 2022-23, which shall be paid, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting and other authorities, wherever required.”
Shares of Jindal Steel & Power on Tuesday ended 2.66 per cent lower at Rs 560.20 on BSE.
