Jindal Steel and Power Q4 results: PAT falls 69.4% to Rs 466 crore

The company’s consolidated gross revenue down by 1.9 per cent to Rs 15,781 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 16,089 crore in the year-ago period.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL), on Tuesday, posted profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 466 crore for the March quarter. This is 69.4 per cent fall from Rs 1,527 crore a year ago, the company statement said.