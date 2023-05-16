close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jindal Steel and Power Q4 results: PAT falls 69.4% to Rs 466 crore

The company's consolidated gross revenue down by 1.9 per cent to Rs 15,781 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 16,089 crore in the year-ago period

BS Web Team New Delhi
Jindal Steel

Jindal Steel

1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL), on Tuesday, posted profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 466 crore for the March quarter. This is 69.4 per cent fall from Rs 1,527 crore a year ago, the company statement said.
The company’s consolidated gross revenue down by 1.9 per cent to Rs 15,781 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 16,089 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, Jindal Steel and Power said, “The board of directors considered and recommended final Dividend for the financial year 2022-23@200%, i.e., Rs 2/- per equity share of face value Re 1/- each, out of the profits of the Company for the financial Year 2022-23, which shall be paid, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting and other authorities, wherever required.”
Shares of Jindal Steel & Power on Tuesday ended 2.66 per cent lower at Rs 560.20 on BSE.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Crucial for India to secure its nickel needs, says Jindal Stainless MD

Jindal Steel & Power net profit down 68 per cent to Rs 518.67 crore

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

Granules profit up 7.8% to Rs 120 crore boosted by drug ingredient business

Redington posts record Q4 revenue on strong demand for laptops, phones

JK Paper Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 64.7% to Rs 280 crore

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

Jubilant Ingrevia Q4 profit slump 24% as supplements faced headwinds

Nalwa Sons Invst

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Jindal Steel Q4 Results BS Web Reports

First Published: May 16 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Granules profit up 7.8% to Rs 120 crore boosted by drug ingredient business

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Jupiter Wagons raises Rs 125 cr via qualified institutional placement route

funds
1 min read

TCS, Intellect in race for development of advanced version of portal GeM

Image
3 min read

Eveready Industries cuts number of direct distributors to 1,000 from 5,000

Eveready Industries
3 min read

Redington posts record Q4 revenue on strong demand for laptops, phones

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read

'Factually baseless': Sebi to SC on probing Adani firms since 2016

Adani
4 min read
Premium

Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

Qualcomm
3 min read

Indian Oil posts first profit increase in 5 quarters as crude prices cool

Indian Oil Corp
2 min read

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

airtel
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon