Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Andamans recognised as 'aspiring leader' in states' startup ranking: DPIIT

There are 53 recognised startups, including 22 ventures led by women, in the entire archipelago, they said. The key sectors include construction and engineering, travel and tourism and IT

startups

The administration is leaving no stone unturned in fostering a positive, conducive and vibrant startup ecosystem in the islands backed by enabling legal, structural and policy related interventions, he said

Press Trust of India Port Blair
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been recognised as an Aspiring Leader in the latest States' Startup Ranking of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), officials said.
There are 53 recognised startups, including 22 ventures led by women, in the entire archipelago, they said. The key sectors include construction and engineering, travel and tourism and IT.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have stood out among its counterparts, showcasing the potential to become a prominent hub for emerging businesses and startups among the B' category states (population of less than 1 crore), a senior official said.
We are delighted to receive the prestigious title of Aspiring leader' (in the 4th edition of the States' Startup Ranking). The recognition fits very well with our consistent and persistent efforts to establish Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a thriving hub for startups across various domains and sectors, Nikhil Kumar, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Industries), Andaman and Nicobar Administration, told PTI.
The administration is leaving no stone unturned in fostering a positive, conducive and vibrant startup ecosystem in the islands backed by enabling legal, structural and policy related interventions, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Andaman admin to complete granting financial benefits to daily labourers

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands, says NCS

Tourism will increase manifold in Andamans due to development of infra: PM

Commerce ministry proposes new bye-laws for election of EPCs, FIEO

Gujarat, Kerala, K'taka best states in nurturing startup ecosystem: DPIIT

Over 50% DPIIT-recognised startups from tier-II and tier-III cities

Matter of joy and pride, says Gujarat CM as state tops Startup Ranking 2022

Will have 1 mn startups in the next 10 years: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Atsuya Technologies wins Genesis Innovator at National Startup Awards 2023

Gujarat, Kerala, K'taka best states in nurturing startup ecosystem: DPIIT

Topics : Andaman and Nicobar Islands Startup Companies DPIIT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon