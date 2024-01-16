Sensex (    %)
                        
Matter of joy and pride, says Gujarat CM as state tops Startup Ranking 2022

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) launched a startup ranking framework for the states in 2018 to motivate innovation and entrepreneurship

Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP candidate Bhupendra Patel flashes the victory sign celebrating the party's victory in Gujarat Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP candidate Bhupendra Patel (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday said it was a matter of joy and pride as the state was ranked number one for the fourth consecutive time in the State Startup Ranking 2022 announced by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.
The results were announced by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal at the Startup Awards & State Ranking Awards function in New Delhi wherein Gujarat was ranked top in the best performing state category for states with more than one crore population.
"It is a matter of joy and pride for all of us that Gujarat has been declared the best performing state in the State Startup Ranking 2022 for creating a strong ecosystem in the state. This ranking has been given by evaluating the states on various yardsticks including funding support, mentor support, capacity building, and market access to startups," the chief minister said in his post on X. Gujarat is committed to contribute more towards realising the Startup India vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and his government has provided Rs 1000 crore to the Gujarat Young Entrepreneurs Venture Fund for the purpose, he noted. Apart from this, assistance facilities like Sustainment Allowance, Infrastructure Assistance, Monitoring Assistance and Marketing Allowance are also provided, he said.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) launched a startup ranking framework for the states in 2018 to motivate innovation and entrepreneurship. The award was accepted by senior officials of the Industries Department and Team Gujarat in New Delhi. Gujarat rolled out its first Startup Policy in 2015 and there are at present over 9,200 recognised startups in the state, an official release said. The state had also won the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration in 2017 for the successful implementation of the Startup India programme, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

