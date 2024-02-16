Bite-sized ventures: Street food startups spice up India's culinary scene

In the vibrant streets of India’s bustling metropolitan cities, a culinary twist is unfolding with street food startups popping up on the gastronomic landscape. From delectable snacks to artisanal beverages, these entrepreneurial ventures are not only satiating cravings but also sparking appreciation for local flavours and innovative experiences.

One standout story is Theka Coffee, founded by Bhupinder Madaan and Abhishek Acharya in 2017. With a monthly revenue of Rs 3 crore, this startup gained recognition after appearing on Shark Tank for its unique offering of cold brewed coffee in beer bottles, featuring distinctive desi names.

Though it did