BluSmart's 'closed loop' wallet: Uncertainty grows amid refund calls

Customers of the beleaguered electric vehicle ride-hailing platform BluSmart may have to wait for 90 days or more to get a refund from their Blu wallets even as the ‘terms of use’ outline that Blu Wallet is strictly ‘non-refundable’ and holds ‘no expiry date’.

The 90-day refund period and the non-refundable wallet policy have raised concerns among BluSmart users, as the company's wallet operated within a closed-loop system.

Closed loop prepaid payment instruments (PPIs), such as the BluSmart wallet, enable users to only purchase services from the ride-hailing entity alone. Cash withdrawals are not permitted for such wallets.

Ecosystem players