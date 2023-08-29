Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.10%)
65063.30 + 66.70
Nifty (0.26%)
19356.10 + 50.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.77%)
5531.75 + 42.20
Nifty Midcap (0.45%)
38836.40 + 174.25
Nifty Bank (0.20%)
44581.65 + 87.00
Heatmap

Byju's business head Prathyusha Agarwal resigns amid reorganisation

Agarwal had joined Byju's in February 2022 from Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Two other business heads - Himanshu Bajaj and Mukut Deepak - have also left, the company

Byju's

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 12:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Byju's Chief Business Officer, Prathyusha Agarwal, and two other senior executives have resigned as the struggling Indian ed-tech startup restructures its business and operations, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Agarwal had joined Byju's in February 2022 from Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Two other business heads - Himanshu Bajaj and Mukut Deepak - have also left, the company, once India's most valuable startup, said.
"As BYJU'S continues to chart its path to profitability and sustainable growth, we have undertaken a restructuring of businesses and verticals including the consolidation of four verticals into two key verticals - K-10 and Exam Prep," the spokesperson said.
Indian news website Moneycontrol reported news of the departures earlier in the day.
Byju's has let go of thousands of employees this year as it grapples with multiple legal and financial woes. Challenges multiplied after investor Prosus NV said that the company's management "regularly disregarded advice" despite repeated efforts by the Dutch-listed tech firm's former director to improve governance.
Deloitte, which was slated to audit Byju's until 2025, also quit due to "long-delayed" financial statements by the company, citing "significant impact" on its ability to perform audits according to necessary standards.

Also Read

Byju's appoints ex-upGrad chief Arjun Mohan as CEO for int'l biz: Report

Zee Entertainment zooms 14% in 4 days on hopes of settlement with lenders

Byju's sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

Zee board to review Sebi order on Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka

TMS Ep457: High airfares, tutoring industry, FDs over equities, NDRF

SnapE cabs looking to double its fleet in FY'24, expand to smaller cities

With Zepto becoming first unicorn of 2023, is funding winter about to thaw?

Interest in generative AI ventures high: Fireflies AI CEO Krish Ramineni

Swiggy restarts IPO plans, aims for July-Sept 2024 stock market listing

BS Startup: Robotics company Ati Motors disrupting logistics sector

Reuters has reported that Byju's will file 2022 audited earnings by September and 2023 results by December.
In early July it constituted an advisory council with investor Mohandas Pai and former State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar to address corporate governance issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Byju's EdTech start- ups

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesHappy Onam 2023FirstCryPragyan Rover | ISROBank of Baroda-Sunny Deol RowJawan Trailer Launch

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top beautiful Mehandi designs to celebrate RakhiLIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon