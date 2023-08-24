Confirmation

BS Startup: Robotics company Ati Motors disrupting logistics sector

The company's advanced autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) combine artificial intelligence, computer vision, and state-of-the-art hardware to perform complex tasks in dynamic environments

startups

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 12:09 AM IST
According to Saurabh Chandra, CEO of Ati Motors, the funding winter led investors to focus on real business models, such as his own. In a conversation with Aryaman Gupta, he elaborated on the factors driving his business. Ati Motors is a Bengaluru-based deeptech startup specialising in robotics.

The company's advanced autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) combine artificial intelligence, computer vision, and state-of-the-art hardware to perform complex tasks in dynamic environments. This makes them an ideal solution for industries such as warehousing, logistics manufacturing, and more.

It seems, the so-called funding winter has worked out in favour of some startups like Ati Motors. 

These days, the only discussion around startups seems to be about how companies are struggling to raise money.

At the beginning of the year, there was hope that the funding scenario would improve in the second half of the year, but that does not appear to be happening.

On the contrary, investors are becoming increasingly stringent about the profitability roadmaps of firms. Peerzada Abrar reports that, according to a survey by Redseer, 50 per cent of investors do not expect any funding upturn until a period of 12-18 months has passed.

All of this is forcing companies to explore every possible avenue to survive, with the most immediately accessible option being to reduce employee costs. There has already been a noticeable churn in this segment, but it seems to be further impacted.

Topics : Robotics Startups fundings

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 12:09 AM IST

