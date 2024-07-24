Credit on ONDC and OCEN awaits their 'UPI moment' as deployment begins

With the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) venturing into finance services, many are asking if this clashes with the format of Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN), the platform that was launched to make access to unsecured credit for small businesses easy.

Both these open networks, ONDC and OCEN, are laying out plans to partner with lending institutions and ensure credit is deployed to the underserved parts of the larger market.

Players working with both platforms said that is not the case, as both the two services involve different requirements.

For instance, ONDC has gone live with