Business Standard

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 | 07:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane invests in tech startups Proxgy's Series A funding

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane invests in tech startups Proxgy's Series A funding

Other key investors in the round include Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, film actor Suniel Shetty, industrialist Vinod Duggar and key investor Manish Patel

From Left to Right Ajinkya Rahane, Pulkit Ahuja & Manish Patel

From Left to Right Ajinkya Rahane, Pulkit Ahuja & Manish Patel

BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Proxgy, an Internet of Things (IoT) technology firm specialising in safety, connectivity, and productivity solutions, said that cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has invested in its ongoing $3 million Series A funding round. Other key investors in the round include Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, film actor Suniel Shetty, industrialist Vinod Duggar, and key investor Manish Patel.
 
Proxgy, founded by Pulkit Ahuja in 2020, leverages technologies such as artificial intelligence and IoT, where devices communicate intelligently with each other. Its innovations include SmartHat, a safety helmet featuring the smallest gas detection sensor, health monitoring systems, cameras, and connectivity protocols like 4G and WiFi. Another innovation is Sleefe, a wearable smart device that converts any cap into a smart cap, offering real-time monitoring and communication for industrial workers.
 
 
“Proxgy’s products have the potential to redefine safety and productivity in industrial environments,” said Ajinkya Rahane.
 
Pulkit Ahuja, founder and CEO of Proxgy, said Ajinkya Rahane’s support, along with that of Nikhil Kamath, Suniel Shetty, and Manish Patel, is a huge endorsement of the company’s vision. “This funding will enable us to expand globally,” said Ahuja.
 
Manish Patel, a partner at CMG Group based in the United States, added that Proxgy’s products like SmartHat and Sleefe address critical gaps in safety and productivity across industries.

More From This Section

PremiumCorover

Perfect human-machine interaction likely in 12-18 months: CoRover CEO

India's technology startup ecosystem got six new unicorns in 2024: There were two last year. The new unicorns – startups reaching $1 billion valuation – specialise in lending, logistics, software and generative intelligence. Technology startups raise

Unicorn boom or bust: India's best and worst performing startups in 2024

Sharan Srinivas J (CTO) and Shashwath TR (CEO), Mindgrove TEchnologies

Semiconductor startup Mindgrove Technologies raises $8 mn Series A

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu achieves milestone with over 10,000 DPIIT-registered startups

unicorn startup

Unicorn startups' headcount declines 6.7k in a year: PrivateCircle Research

Topics : Investors Startups Series A funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Delhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon