Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / E-commerce giants adopt fiscal discipline to trim losses, stave off rivals

E-commerce giants adopt fiscal discipline to trim losses, stave off rivals

Firms are tightening spending, optimising supply chains, and expanding into smaller cities, positioning themselves for public listings as post-pandemic demand growth slows

consumer price index, e-Commerce
premium

E-Commerce

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s e-commerce industry is moving towards operational efficiency and more disciplined spending as the market matures and competition intensifies. To achieve those objectives, companies are leveraging technology-driven supply chains, optimising marketing outlays, and expanding into Tier-II and Tier-III cities to sustain revenue growth while cutting losses. The focus on cost control has become particularly critical for firms preparing for public listings.
 
Analysts say these strategies not only bolster profitability but also position platforms to navigate slowing post-pandemic growth, intensifying competition, and evolving consumer behaviour across urban and semi-urban markets.
 
Amazon narrows India losses sharply
 
Amazon’s India operations pared their losses
Topics : Company News e-commerce companies Amazon start- ups
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon