E-commerce giants adopt fiscal discipline to trim losses, stave off rivals

India’s e-commerce industry is moving towards operational efficiency and more disciplined spending as the market matures and competition intensifies. To achieve those objectives, companies are leveraging technology-driven supply chains, optimising marketing outlays, and expanding into Tier-II and Tier-III cities to sustain revenue growth while cutting losses. The focus on cost control has become particularly critical for firms preparing for public listings.

Analysts say these strategies not only bolster profitability but also position platforms to navigate slowing post-pandemic growth, intensifying competition, and evolving consumer behaviour across urban and semi-urban markets.

Amazon narrows India losses sharply

Amazon’s India operations pared their losses