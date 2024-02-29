Sensex (    %)
                        
Tough test: Staff salaries may again be hit at edtech major Byju's

NCLT has asked Byju's to keep funds via rights issue in escrow account and it cannot be withdrawn till the disposal of the matter, according to the sources

Byju's
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Byju’s is expected to encounter another cash crunch, potentially impacting the daily operations of the educational technology (edtech) firm, including salary payments to its 15,000 employees.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), in its order on February 27, has instructed the edtech firm to place funds obtained from the rights issue in an escrow account.

However, these funds cannot be withdrawn until the resolution of the matter related to the rights issue, according to sources.

This action is part of the oppression and mismanagement petition filed against Byju’s by four of the company’s investors.

“The funds from the rights issue

Byju's EdTech Technology education

Feb 29 2024

