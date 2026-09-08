GalaxEye becomes first startup to win US patent for satellite imaging tech

The US patent covers GalaxEye’s core invention for the architecture and system used to align and synchronise optical and microwave sensors for simultaneous, spatially and temporally matched data acquisition. The same technology has already been granted a patent in India. The patent strengthens GalaxEye’s intellectual-property position as the company prepares to scale towards a planned 30-satellite constellation over the next five years, backed by a growing commercial pipeline across domestic and international customers. It expects the network to support defence, government and commercial applications across national security, agriculture, infrastructure, insurance, maritime intelligence and disast­er management. “GalaxEye’s recently granted US patent for its technology behind OptoSAR is a powerful example of the innovation emerging from India’s private space ecosystem...This is not only a significant technical innovation but also has strong commercial potential across applications requiring richer, more actionable intelligence,” said Somanath S Panicker, former chairman, Isro.

GalaxEye is building next-generation Earth Observation capabilities through its proprietary technology for OptoSAR imaging, which combines the strengths of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and optical imaging to deliver reliable, all-weather, day-and-night intelligence.

At the heart of GalaxEye’s technology is a fundamental challenge in Earth observation: optical and SAR sensors operate according to very different physical principles and have traditionally been deployed independently or combined through postprocessing.

Even when optical and SAR imagery of the same location is available, the two datasets can be captured at different times, from different viewing geometries and by different platforms. This creates temporal gaps and spatial misalignment, making it difficult to generate a truly correlated view of the Earth. GalaxEye’s patented invention addresses this challenge at the system and sensing architecture level.

“This is not just a patent for us. This is an invention—an invention that came out of India. For decades, India has demonstrated that it can manufacture world-class technology. What is changing now is that India is beginning to invent technologies that the world has not seen before. GalaxEye leads that race in space. We are building global-first technology truly in India—not importing it, not adapting it, but inventing it here, engineering it here and taking it to the world. The fact that this invention is now protected in the United States is a powerful validation of what Indian deep-tech companies can create," said Suyash Singh, Founder and chief executive officer, GalaxEye

He further added,” This patented technology enables us to serve the global markets and provide weather agnostic imaging capabilities across sectors like defence, agriculture, insurance, disaster response and more.”

This provides the technological foundation for GalaxEye’s OptoSAR approach: combining the visual and spectral information of optical imaging with the all-weather, day-and-night capability of SAR within a single Earth observation system.

The US patent builds on GalaxEye’s existing intellectual-property position in India, where the company has already been granted a patent for the same foundational technology.

Securing protection in the United States is strategically significant as GalaxEye develops technology for a global Earth observation market. The company’s IP strategy focuses on protecting the fundamental architecture of multi-sensor imaging. This patent now adds a critical layer of global intellectual-property protection to the technology underlying that achievement. For GalaxEye, the US patent represents a larger ambition: to create technologies in India that become global benchmarks in Earth observation and space.

Taking technology from invention to orbit