GenAI helped reduce customer support chat costs by 90%: Meesho CTO Barnwal

E-commerce firm Meesho handles about 100,000 chats per day. About a year ago, 100 per cent of these were handled by human agents. However, the Bengaluru-based firm has now been able to automate about 95 per cent of its customer support chats using generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), said Sanjeev Barnwal, founder and chief technology officer (CTO) of Meesho. In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Barnwal said that this has resulted in a 90 per cent cost reduction for the customer support chat. Edited excerpts:

How has Meesho evolved and what are some of the key learnings