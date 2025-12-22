Gold, iPhones and noodles: What India bought on Instamart in 2025

From milk to smartphones and gold, Indian consumers relied heavily on Instamart in 2025, making it a central platform for both daily essentials and big-ticket purchases, according to the fifth edition of the platform’s annual order analysis, ‘How India Instamarted 2025’.

Early-morning pantry restocks, festival gifts, and strong demand from Tier-II cities fuelled the growth, signalling that convenience shopping has moved beyond emergency top-ups to become a routine part of life.

Instamart orders in 2025 ranged from a ₹10 printout in Bengaluru to ₹4.3 lakh spent on iPhones in Hyderabad, marking the largest single cart of the year.

Across repeat