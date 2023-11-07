Insurtech startup Bimaplan secures $3.5 mn in pre-series A funding round

Bimaplan, an insurtech start-up, has secured $3.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Orios Venture Partners with the participation of existing investors such as Finsight Ventures and 2am VC.

The latest funding raised takes the total investment secured by the company to $6 million. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Y-Combinator-backed start-up said it will deploy the funds to enhance the features and scalability of its technology platform. It plans to launch new products to cater to the needs of its customers.

With the latest round of investment, the company also aims to strengthen its distribution network by expanding existing channels and launching new verticals in an effort to maximise its reach.

“With this new funding, we endeavour to build a sustainable and profitable distribution network, removing the inefficiencies across the value chain with our strong technology suite. We are grateful to both our existing and incoming investors for helping us move closer to our goal of insuring 10 million lives in the next two to three years,” said Vikul Goyal, founder and CEO of Bimaplan.

The company, which is based in Mumbai and Bengaluru, has a 50-member team. Bimaplan plans to hire across product, technology, and sales departments, the company said.

Bimaplan onboards organisations serving rural and semi-urban customers as channel partners to sell insurance products through its embedded platform.

“Insurance penetration in India has been historically low compared to the west, presenting a massive opportunity. However, building insurance products for the semi-urban population belonging to Tier-II towns and above has proved to be challenging, with online channels accounting for just 2 per cent of the premiums collected. With their deep understanding of the sector and product-first thinking, Bimaplan seems to have cracked the code for building insurance products for Bharat,” said Sukhmani Bedi, a partner at Orios Venture Partners.

India has a low insurance penetration at around 4 per cent of GDP, which is below the global average of 7 per cent.

Also Read Insurtech player InsuranceDekho raises $60 mn in Series B funding round Insurtech company RenewBuy closes $40 million series D funding round Visa application startup Atlys raises $12 million in series A funding Pet food start-up Drools raises $60 mn in funding from L Catterton How Ankit Agrawal is building InsuranceDekho as fastest growing insurtech Billionaire Flipkart founder Bansal ready to launch stealth AI startup STPI starts inviting applications for LEAP programme to fund 75 startups E-commerce startup Udaan to trim costs, forge partnerships ahead of IPO Delhivery Q2 result: Net loss at Rs 103 cr, revenue up 8% to Rs 1,942 cr Will soon begin audit process for FY23: Byju's CEO Raveendran tells staff

Nearly 400 million Indians do not have access to any kind of insurance, despite the sector growing at a staggering 17 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the last two decades. Bimaplan’s vision is to address this massive protection gap, the company said.

In the past few months, other insurtech companies have also raised funds.

InsuranceDekho, another insurtech player, raised $60 million last month in its ongoing Series B funding round.

Insurtech start-up Onsurity in the same month announced that the company raised $24 million in a Series B funding round.