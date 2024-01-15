Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Staqu Tech to provide AI-led surveillance for Ram temple inauguration

The Ram Temple inauguration ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on 22 January, is expected to host VIP attendees from across the world

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya (File Pic)

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gurgaon-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup Staqu Technologies on Monday announced that it will provide real-time security surveillance in Ayodhya for the upcoming Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony, through its AI-powered Jarvis platform.

“Staqu's AI-powered Jarvis platform will monitor the event for threats and suspicious activities, providing real-time alerts to the authorities using already installed cameras,” said Atul Rai, co-founder and chief executive officer of Staqu Technologies.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Ram Temple inauguration ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on 22 January, is expected to host VIP attendees from across the world.

The company has partnered with Uttar Pradesh Police to monitor suspicious activities during the event through tools such as facial recognition and number plate detection.

“Staqu, in collaboration with the UP police, leverages a database of 800,000 criminals of Trinetra, aiding in enhancing security in various regions. This database assists Ayodhya in identifying any suspicious faces among the registered criminals with an accuracy rate of 99.7 per cent,” read a press release from the company.

“Jarvis platform empowers surveillance cameras to perform attribute-based searches, identifying individuals from a crowd based on specific attributes such as clothing, colour, accessories, or accompanying children etc.,” it further added.

Staqu has installed ‘Jarvis’ at famous hotspots in Ayodhya city including Kanak Bhawan, Hanuman Garhi, Shri Nageshwar Nath Mandir, Ram Ki Paidi, and Ram Janmabhoomi, to enable real-time analysis of the CCTV feed.

Further, it can also carry out footfall analysis and detect incidents of violence at the event, according to the company.

Also Read

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

Sebi mulls liquidation flexibility for AIF, VCFs to deal with beyond tenure

CredAble records a two-fold increase in loan disbursements in 2023

Gaming unicorn Dream11 onboarded 55 million users in 2023 amid tax battle

Indo Petroleum Marketing to set up 100 fuel outlets; to start from Assam

SoftBank to resume investing in Indian startups after 18-month hiatus

Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology Startups Jarvis Ram temple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon