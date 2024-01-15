Staqu Tech to provide AI-led surveillance for Ram temple inauguration

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya (File Pic)

Gurgaon-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup Staqu Technologies on Monday announced that it will provide real-time security surveillance in Ayodhya for the upcoming Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony, through its AI-powered Jarvis platform.

“Staqu's AI-powered Jarvis platform will monitor the event for threats and suspicious activities, providing real-time alerts to the authorities using already installed cameras,” said Atul Rai, co-founder and chief executive officer of Staqu Technologies.

The Ram Temple inauguration ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on 22 January, is expected to host VIP attendees from across the world.

The company has partnered with Uttar Pradesh Police to monitor suspicious activities during the event through tools such as facial recognition and number plate detection.

“Staqu, in collaboration with the UP police, leverages a database of 800,000 criminals of Trinetra, aiding in enhancing security in various regions. This database assists Ayodhya in identifying any suspicious faces among the registered criminals with an accuracy rate of 99.7 per cent,” read a press release from the company.

“Jarvis platform empowers surveillance cameras to perform attribute-based searches, identifying individuals from a crowd based on specific attributes such as clothing, colour, accessories, or accompanying children etc.,” it further added.

Staqu has installed ‘Jarvis’ at famous hotspots in Ayodhya city including Kanak Bhawan, Hanuman Garhi, Shri Nageshwar Nath Mandir, Ram Ki Paidi, and Ram Janmabhoomi, to enable real-time analysis of the CCTV feed.

Further, it can also carry out footfall analysis and detect incidents of violence at the event, according to the company.