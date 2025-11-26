Offline, ecom, qcom platforms witness surge in N95 masks, purifier sales

Amidst rising pollution levels, air quality charts across northern India are sliding into scarlet, like a giant stain on the map. The worsening situation, which has led to doctors ringing alarm bells, is pushing consumers to stock up on pollution-protection essentials. As a result, e-commerce (ecom) and quick commerce (qcom) platforms are witnessing a sharp surge in demand for such products - air purifiers, N95 masks, and car cabin filters, among others.

The demand for air purifiers are also seeing an uptick in the offline segment and in areas other than just the National Capital Region comprising New Delhi and